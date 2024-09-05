Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo arrives in the Philippines after arrest in Indonesia

Alice Guo, the dismissed mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, was brought back to the Philippines on Friday, 6 September, following her arrest in Indonesia. The chartered flight carrying Guo landed at a private hangar in Pasay City at 1:10 am, where Philippine authorities promptly filed additional immigration charges for "undesirability and misrepresentation." Her return marks a critical development in a months-long saga involving allegations of human trafficking, financial crimes, and purported ties to Chinese criminal syndicates.

Guo was apprehended in Tangerang, Indonesia, earlier in the week after fleeing the Philippines in July. She became a high-profile fugitive following a Senate inquiry into financial scams and human trafficking at a compound in Bamban, linked to her administration. Guo’s involvement in illicit operations sparked public scrutiny, particularly after she failed to attend multiple Senate hearings, citing death threats and health issues.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Police Chief General Rommel Marbil coordinated closely with Indonesian authorities to expedite Guo’s deportation. There were earlier speculations of a possible prisoner swap with Indonesia, which sought the return of Australian national Gregor Haas, a high-profile drug trafficking suspect. However, Philippine officials clarified that no official request for such an exchange was made.