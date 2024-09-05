Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo arrives in the Philippines after arrest in Indonesia

Alice Guo, the dismissed mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, was brought back to the Philippines on Friday, 6 September, following her arrest in Indonesia. The chartered flight carrying Guo landed at a private hangar in Pasay City at 1:10 am, where Philippine authorities promptly filed additional immigration charges for "undesirability and misrepresentation." Her return marks a critical development in a months-long saga involving allegations of human trafficking, financial crimes, and purported ties to Chinese criminal syndicates.
Guo was apprehended in Tangerang, Indonesia, earlier in the week after fleeing the Philippines in July. She became a high-profile fugitive following a Senate inquiry into financial scams and human trafficking at a compound in Bamban, linked to her administration. Guo’s involvement in illicit operations sparked public scrutiny, particularly after she failed to attend multiple Senate hearings, citing death threats and health issues.
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Police Chief General Rommel Marbil coordinated closely with Indonesian authorities to expedite Guo’s deportation. There were earlier speculations of a possible prisoner swap with Indonesia, which sought the return of Australian national Gregor Haas, a high-profile drug trafficking suspect. However, Philippine officials clarified that no official request for such an exchange was made.
Guo faces a myriad of charges, including graft, money laundering, and human trafficking. The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has accused her and 35 others of laundering over 100 million pesos through various companies. The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission has also implicated Guo in trafficking operations at the notorious Bamban compound, where over 800 individuals were allegedly forced to work in online scams.
In the Philippines, Guo was scheduled to undergo medical and immigration procedures before being transferred to the PNP's custodial facility in Camp Crame, Quezon City. Authorities have confirmed that she will be detained there while awaiting legal proceedings. A press conference followed her processing, as the case continues to captivate public attention.
Guo, who denies all charges, has maintained that she is of Filipino descent, despite reports linking her to China. Her fall from grace has been swift, and the ongoing investigations may soon reveal further details about her connections and alleged criminal activities.
(Sources: AFP; AP; CNN; The Guardian)