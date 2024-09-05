Bato wants Alice Guo to be held accountable

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Thursday said dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo should be held accountable by the government for posing risks to the country’s national security.

Dela Rosa said such criminalities, linking government personalities to illegal activities, must be prevented in the future.

“Managot ang dapat managot, kung merong government people na involved kung bakit nagkakaroon tayo ng ganito at pangalawa, kailangan talagang masiguro natin 'yung ating national security dahil 'yung problema nga natin sa (Those involved here who must be held accountable especially if there are government officials involved and secondly, we need to secure our national security because ever our problems with) POGO from mere public order issue, it has elevated to a national security issue,” he stressed.

Dela Rosa suggested the possibility of Guo's case might become a “state-sponsored migration” which can contribute to the country’s bigger problems.

“Baka hindi natin alam, 'di ba, 'yun ang ating kinakatakutan na baka mamaya 'yan ay (We may not know right, we fear that one day it could become a) state-sponsored migration into our territory for an advanced party for whatever plans they have against us," Dela Rosa said, citing the lapses of government agencies in providing legal documents to foreign nationals.

The Senate has an investigation into the illegal operations of various Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.

The probe centered on the alleged involvement of Guo in illegal operations of the raided POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

Guo’s true identity as a Chinese national was later discovered during the previous investigations.