Cebu Basilica enforces dress code starting 1 October

A basilica in Cebu is set to implement a strict dress code policy beginning 1 October.

In a Facebook post, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu said it will implement a dress code policy “to uphold the sanctity and reverence” of the sacred space.

“Visitors must dress appropriately for worship, as the Basilica will NO longer provide shawls,” the church said.

“Those NOT meeting the dress code or with shawls rented outside will be denied entry,” it added.

According to the basilica, the policy is part of a broader effort to align with practices observed at other churches and shrines both locally and internationally.

Proper attire include collared blouses with sleeves, knee-length dresses with sleeves, knee-length skirts, neckline tops with sleeves, polo shirts, long sleeves shirts, jeans/slacks, and closed shoes or sandals

Meanwhile, prohibited clothes are spaghetti straps, tubes, tank tops, sleeveless, racerbacks/barebacks, short skirts, crop tops, shorts, low-waist pants, ripped jeans, caps/hats, and anything without sleeves.

Moreover, the Augustinian Friars of the Basilica Community also discourage tourists from visiting the Basilica on Fridays and Sundays “unless they intend to participate in the liturgical services.”