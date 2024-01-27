St. Joseph church in Mandaue hopes to become Basilica by 2025

The National Shrine of St Joseph in Mandaue City aims to become a minor basilica before it's 2025 Jubilee celebration.

Most Rev. Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones, the church's team moderator disclosed to media that they are now complying with the requirements to become a minor basilica and the documentary report will be submitted this July to Vatican.

As he added that the beautification of the church's interiors and baptistry is ongoing.

Rev. Fr. Josephus Remonde, the church's parochial vicar in previously media interviews said the intention to elevate the church to a minor basilica was sent in January 2023 and the Vatican replied and sent the requirements in March 2023.

A minor basilica is an important church building designated by the pope as it holds special spiritual, historical, and/or architectural significance.

Billones said becoming a minor basilica would help the faithful, especially the young ones, to acknowledge the role of a father through St. Joseph,who served as the father of Jesus.

In Cebu, the only minor basilica is the Basilica Minore Del Sto Nino De Cebu in Cebu City.

Minor Basilicas are those churches throughout the Christendom that have been given a special designation by the Holy Father. Reasons for bestowing this designation may be granted for architectural beauty, historical significance, liturgical renown, or for any combination of these attributes.

A Minor Basilica shares a special relationship with the See of Rome and with the Holy Father. Various privileges and obligations of the Minor Basilica highlight this important attachment to the Holy See and the Supreme Pontiff.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes in a recent interview with DAILY TRIBUNE welcome such religious development as there are a plan to convert the existing City Hall into a Heritage Center which is just across the St. Joseph Church.

Billones said that if the church becomes a basilica , the devotion to St. Joseph will become a conduit for more blessings.

The National Shrine of St Joseph church in The City is the venue for the Traslacion of Senor Sto Nino from Basil Minore Del Sto Nino, where the Holy Child meets his father Joseph and Our Lady of Guadalupe,every third Friday of January.