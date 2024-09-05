Bong Go's support powers Cebuana gymnast’s gold medal journey, inspiring youth to pursue sports

Mikhaela Kirsten Silverio, head coach and team manager of the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu, recently claimed a gold medal at the Dream Cup International Gymnastics Competition, held from 30 August to 4 September 2023, in Kuala Lumpur. Her journey, however, was more than just a display of athletic prowess—it was a testament to perseverance and the power of community support. Key to her success was the financial backing she received from Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, whose support helped ensure she could compete at the event.

In the quiet moments before her final performance, Silverio took a deep breath. The rhythmic gymnastics apparatus gleamed under the lights as she felt the weight of her journey—the countless hours of practice, sacrifices, and, most recently, the financial uncertainty that threatened to keep her from competing.

But there she stood, not just as a competitor but as a symbol of resilience. The crowd watched in awe as Silverio moved with grace and precision, eventually claiming a gold medal in the ball apparatus category of the senior division, along with two silver medals in the hoop and ribbon categories.

Her triumph was not just a personal victory but a testament to the support she received, particularly from Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports. Known for his involvement in various sports initiatives, Go had become a quiet yet powerful ally to athletes like Silverio, who might have otherwise been sidelined by financial constraints.

Months before the competition, Silverio had reached out to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), seeking financial assistance to cover her expenses. As fate would have it, her request found support from Senator Go, who recognized the importance of nurturing homegrown talent, especially in sports. Go ensured Silverio’s request did not go unanswered.

"When I saw her story, I knew we had to help. It’s not just about winning medals. It’s about showing the world what Filipinos are capable of," Go said. "Sports have the power to uplift communities, and supporting our athletes is a way of investing in our future."

Go’s involvement in sports has been a consistent part of his legislative agenda, translating into tangible support for athletes across various disciplines, from grassroots programs to international competitions.

The senator played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors.