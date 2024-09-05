Abalos, Marbil bring Gou back to Manila from Indonesia

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief P/Gen. Rommel Marbil are returning to Manila after successfully coordinating with Indonesian authorities to apprehend dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who had fled and hidden in Indonesia.

Abalos said the handover of Guo coincides with the observance of the 75th year of Philippine-Indonesia friendship.

"This was made through police-to-police coordination because of the great friendly relations we have with Indonesia which has been going on now to 75 years. Di lang dito titigil ito, we will have joint projects in the future," Abalos said, while sending the country's appreciation and gratitude to Indonesian authorities, after they processed Guo's deportation and handed her over to the DILG Secretary.

A chartered flight, RP-C6188, will carry the three individuals along with other officials from the Bureau of Immigration and the National Bureau of Investigation, and is expected to land at 6:18 p.m.