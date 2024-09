Department of the Interior and Local Goverment Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. flew to Indonesia early this morning to arrange the return of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

DILG sources told DAILY TRIBUNE that Abalos flew on a private plane early dawn on Thursday.

He is expected to be back in Manila from Jakarta with Guo Hua Ping, a.k.a. Alice Guo, at 6:18 p.m. tonight on chartered flight RP-C6188.

Abalos was accompanied by PNP Chief, P/Gen. Rommel Marbil.