End of the road for Guo: High-profile fugitive nabbed in Indonesia

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, was arrested in Tangerang City, Indonesia just before midnight on Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice (DoJ).

The DoJ confirmed Guo’s arrest through a video provided by Senior Superintendent Audie Latuheru of the Indonesian Police.

Guo is currently in the custody of the Indonesian Police at Jatanras Mabes Polri, according to Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano.

The Philippine government is now focused on the immediate extradition of Guo, who faces multiple charges related to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) operations in Central Luzon.

Guo is expected to return on Thursday or Friday, according to National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Jaime Santiago.

Santiago said Guo cut her hair and stayed at a single location to evade authorities.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said the Indonesian government is requesting a prisoner swap, asking for drug suspect Gregor Johan Haas who was arrested in Bogo, Cebu last 15 May.

Upon her return, Guo will be brought to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) before being placed in the custody of the NBI.

Marcos issues warning

On Wednesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Guo’s arrest should serve as a stern warning to those trying to evade justice in the Philippines.

“Let this serve as a warning to those who attempt to evade justice. Such efforts are futile. The arm of the law is long, and it will reach you,” Marcos said in a video message following Guo’s arrest.

The President underscored that the Philippine government remains committed to upholding the rule of law. He assured that Guo would receive all the legal protections afforded under Philippine law and emphasized that the resolution of her case would ultimately benefit the Filipino people.

“We will not allow this to delay the resolution of the case, which we aim to conclude successfully for the benefit of the public,” he said.

Marcos praised local law enforcement authorities for their relentless efforts to locate Guo and her associates. “I congratulate all law enforcement personnel who made this apprehension possible. While the public may not be aware of the complex details of this mission, I extend my thanks on their behalf,” he said.

The President also expressed gratitude to the Indonesian authorities for their crucial role in Guo’s arrest.

“The Philippines thanks the Indonesian government for its assistance. The close cooperation between our two nations has been instrumental in making this arrest possible,” Marcos noted.

Heads will roll

The President said the individuals who assisted Guo in her illegal departure from the country would face severe consequences for their actions.

“All those involved in helping Alice Guo leave the Philippines as a fugitive will certainly pay the price,” Marcos told reporters in an interview in Malacañang.

He emphasized that legal action will be taken against those implicated in Guo’s attempt to evade Philippine law enforcement.

“You ask who will be held accountable? It’s not just about dismissals; we will file charges against them. Their actions were illegal and contrary to the interests of the Philippine judicial system,” Marcos said.

He assured the public the identities of those behind Guo’s escape will be revealed soon.

BI personnel in hot water

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla suggested that some BI personnel might have helped Guo escape from the Philippines.

He described this as the alleged “modus” of some corrupt officials within the BI.

Remulla criticized BI chief Norman Tansingco for failing to update the Department of Justice (DoJ) on developments in the search for Guo and others involved in illegal POGO operations.

Tansingco had previously said he waited for confirmation before reporting Guo’s escape, a decision Remulla deemed inappropriate.

The BI was previously scrutinized in a 2020 Senate investigation for allegedly escorting Chinese nationals through immigration screenings for money. It has also faced criticism for its stringent vetting of Filipinos traveling internationally.

“They sneak people in and out, similar to what the “pastillas gang” did. We are aware that some immigration officials are involved in such activities, and we will investigate further,” Remulla said.

According to immigration officials, Guo and her alleged associates, Shiela and Wesley, did not depart the country through the usual ports.

Shiela Guo testified at a Senate hearing that they left the Philippines via a series of boat trips, eventually reaching Malaysia.

Remulla reiterated that Alice Guo faces multiple complaints involving various government agencies, including the Office of the Ombudsman and the Office of the Solicitor General. The DoJ is handling three key complaints against Guo: qualified human trafficking, tax evasion and money laundering.

Remulla indicated that the human trafficking case might be resolved by Friday.

DoJ doubts boat escape

Remulla questioned the credibility of reports that Guo, along with her supposed siblings Wesley and Shiela and business partner Cassandra Li Ong, left the country by boat.

To determine the truth, the DoJ is collaborating with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to investigate whether Guo chartered a plane to flee, potentially involving corrupt immigration and aviation officials.

“We are examining all CAAP records, including flight logs and charter plane records. This investigation is ongoing,” Remulla said in a press briefing.

He dismissed the boat escape narrative, citing the dangers and improbability of such a journey, which would involve crossing the South China Sea — a region known for piracy.

During Senate hearings, Shiela Guo claimed that their group was transported from their farm in Bamban to a port and they then boarded a fishing vessel for a three to four-day trip to Sabah, Malaysia.