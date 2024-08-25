Must-see movies in September

4 September — ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’
In Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. Still haunted by Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), Lydia’s (Winona Ryder) life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.
Cast includes Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.
11 September — ‘Speak No Evil’
When an American family is invited by a charming British family they befriended on vacation to a weekend in their idyllic country estate, a dream holiday is planned. Soon it warps into a psychological nightmare as not everything is what it seems. Speak No Evil, directed by James Watkins, is an intense suspense thriller from Blumhouse.
Cast includes James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy.
18 September — 'Transformers One'
Transformers One, directed by Josh Cooley, is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast: Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.
18 September — ‘Taklee Genesis: Worlds Collide’
During the Vietnam war, the US Armed Forces built a large Radio Research Field Station (RRFS) at Ramasun Camp. It’s believed to be a test site for the warp-speed teleporter by the name of Taklee Genesis. Stella (Paula Taylor), a single mom experiencing a twist of fate, receives a call from her childhood friend Ith (Peter Corp Dyrendal) asking her to return to her hometown to care for her critically ill mother Duangphon (Jenjira Widner). Stella left Ban Don Hai when she was a child after testifying that her father had mysteriously disappeared in a forbidden forest — to no one’s belief. Now back in her hometown 30 years later, Stella receives a call from her missing father asking her to bring him back.
Taklee Genesis, directed by Chookiat Sakveerakul, features Paula Taylor, Peter Corp Dyrendal, Wanarat Ratsameerat and Nuttacha Jessica Padovan.