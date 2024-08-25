Must-see movies in September

18 September — ‘Taklee Genesis: Worlds Collide’

During the Vietnam war, the US Armed Forces built a large Radio Research Field Station (RRFS) at Ramasun Camp. It’s believed to be a test site for the warp-speed teleporter by the name of Taklee Genesis. Stella (Paula Taylor), a single mom experiencing a twist of fate, receives a call from her childhood friend Ith (Peter Corp Dyrendal) asking her to return to her hometown to care for her critically ill mother Duangphon (Jenjira Widner). Stella left Ban Don Hai when she was a child after testifying that her father had mysteriously disappeared in a forbidden forest — to no one’s belief. Now back in her hometown 30 years later, Stella receives a call from her missing father asking her to bring him back.

Taklee Genesis, directed by Chookiat Sakveerakul, features Paula Taylor, Peter Corp Dyrendal, Wanarat Ratsameerat and Nuttacha Jessica Padovan.