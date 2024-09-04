Swift aid to 5,500 families in flood-hit areas

Braving heavy rains and floods, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) provided timely relief goods to several communities affected by the combined effects of tropical storm “Enteng” and the southwest monsoon this week.

Over 5,500 families received food and non-food packs during PAGCOR’s relief operations on 2 and 3 September. The food packs contained rice, canned goods and grocery items while the non-food packs included mosquito nets and toiletries.

Last Monday, PAGCOR delivered relief items to the local governments of San Pedro, Laguna and Bacoor, Cavite. Both cities experienced severe flooding due to continuous heavy rains.

The following day, the agency extended assistance to affected residents in San Mateo, Rizal.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said part of the agency’s nation-building commitment is the provision of timely relief goods to victims of natural disasters.

“The typhoon season is here again. Unfortunately, many families who live in disaster-prone communities are in a very vulnerable situation,” he said.

“Part of our social responsibility commitment is to help ease their plight by providing them with immediate aid like food and other essentials.”

The PAGCOR chief added that the agency’s relief efforts for areas affected by tropical storm “Enteng” will continue as more communities in Luzon and Metro Manila seek out the state gaming firm’s help.