Senate ratifies proposed Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law

The Senate on Wednesday ratified the approved bicameral consolidated version of the proposed Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law.

All senators voted in favor of the ratification of the proposed measure, which aims to help ensure the country’s maritime domain, and strengthen territorial integrity and national security.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, who heads the Senate contingent in the bicameral conference, hailed the approval of the measure, which he said implements the provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea by designating the country’s archipelagic sea lanes, and governing archipelagic sea lanes passage by foreign vessels and aircraft.

Once passed, the law will be submitted to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which will notify other countries of the new legislation, according to the senator.

“The IMO enforces strict compliance mechanisms, and if they (foreign vessels and aircraft, including military warships and aircraft) do not comply, we can deny them access under this measure,” Tolentino explained.

“We thank the members of the House contingent for their attendance and quick resolution of the conflicting provisions,” he added.

For her part, Representative Maria Rachel Arenas, head of the House panel, stressed the importance of the proposed measure in strengthening the country’s Hague arbitral award in 2016.

“We will work to ensure that under the 19th Congress, the President will sign the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law. This legislation is long overdue and one of the most critical measures we have undertaken,” Arenas said.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel and Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa joined Tolentino in the Senate panel.

For the House contingent, Arenas was joined by Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan, Representative Loreto ‘Ton’ Acheron and Representative Raul ‘Boboy’ Tupas.

Tolentino, who also chairs the Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, said that the two measures he authored and sponsored — the Maritime Zones Bill and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Bill — are expected to be submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. next week.