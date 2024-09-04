Russian strikes Ukraine’s Lviv, kills 7

LVIV (AFP) — A Russian strike on the historic center of Lviv in western Ukraine has killed seven people including three children, officials said Wednesday, a day after a particularly bloody attack in the central city of Poltava in which dozens died.

The missile attack also wounded 40 people and damaged schools, medical facilities and other buildings, the prosecutor’s office said.

Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram that search and rescue operations were still going on in the city near the Polish border that has largely been spared over the last two and a half years of war with Russia.

The attack in Lviv was part of a wider barrage on Ukraine, with 13 missiles and 29 drones launched over the war-torn country, the air force said.

The air force said it downed seven missiles and 22 drones.

Wreckage of a downed missile fell in the central city of Kryvyi Rig, Ukrainian emergency services said, damaging the Arena hotel and wounding five people.

“The hotel is destroyed from the first to the third floor. Thank God, everyone is alive,” the city’s head Oleksandr Vilkul said.

The overnight attack took place shortly after one of the single deadliest bombardments of the two-and-a-half-year war in the central city of Poltava.

Fifty-three people were killed and 271 injured in an attack that hit a military educational institution — though authorities did not say how many of the victims were military or civilians.

Russian forces had captured the eastern Ukrainian village of Karlivka, about 30 kilometers from the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk held by Kyiv’s forces.