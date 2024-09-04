'Riizing Day' finale coming soon

Hey BRIIZE! Ready your lightsticks as “WE RISE” with Riize on 13 September 2024.

Were you ‘team labas’ last 14 July for the RIIZING DAY IN MANILA FAN-CON? Worry no more as RIIZING DAY FINALE is coming to cinemas.

After touring across Seoul, Tokyo, Mexico City, L.A., Hong Kong, Taipei, Manila, Singapore, Bangkok, and Jakarta, the hit K-pop boy group, RIIZE, under SM Entertainment is set to conclude their first-ever fan-con tour, “RIIZING DAY,” at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea on 13 September.

The RIIZING DAY FINALE will be broadcast worldwide to allow international BRIIZE to witness the thrilling performances of RIIZE on the big screen.

Make sure to not miss this one-time opportunity as the show will feature live performances of RIIZE’s hit songs from their first mini album, “RIIZING’, such as "Siren", "Boom Boom Bass", and "Impossible".

September is, indeed, RIIZE’s month because aside from their fan-con to be streamed worldwide, RIIZE also celebrates their first anniversary today, 4 September.

The year-old boy group is also coming back with a new album ‘RIIZING: Epilogue’ to be released on 19 September.

For FiloBriize, tickets can be purchased via the SM Cinema app and SM Cinema ticket booths.