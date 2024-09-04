Quad committee beckons ex-Bamban mayor

The quad committee at the House of Representatives is set to summon dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to attend its next investigation on the proliferation of criminal activities related to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs), where lawmakers believe she was heavily involved.

At the fourth hearing of the “mega panel” on Wednesday, Deputy Speaker David Suarez petitioned that Guo be invited to their next hearing to shed light on issues linking her with illegal POGO operations in her hometown.

“Given her involvement in what the committee is investigating, her return to the Philippines, and her potential as an integral resource person, I therefore move that we invite Ms. Alice Guo to serve as a resource person to the quad comm,” Suarez said.

Santa Rosa Representative Dan Fernandez, chairperson of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety that comprised the quad comm, believed the committee had already sent an invitation to Guo during the early days of the hearing.

“I remember when we conducted the investigation on the POGO with the Committee on Public Order and Games and Amusement, we invited Alice Guo to the said joint hearing.”

“The issues of the two joint committees were all elevated to the quad comm. Thereby, I think there are pending motions with regard to the presence of Ms. Alice Guo,” Fernandez said.

“If that is the case, then the invitation made in the previous committees prior to the creation of the quad comm still stands. She has an invitation from this committee, and we will coordinate with the Senate as to her availability.”

Guo, whose Chinese name is Guo Hua Ping, was apprehended in Tangerang City, Jakarta, Indonesia, just before midnight on Tuesday, more than a month following her alleged escape from the Philippines for Malaysia.

Guo is believed to be the president of Baofu Land Development Inc., an approximately eight-hectare compound behind the Bamban Municipal Hall hosting POGO firms, including Zun Yuan Technology and Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc.

The said POGOs were raided by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission earlier this year for alleged human trafficking, serious illegal detention, and fraudulent cryptocurrency investment operations, respectively.