Mati, DOH ink Medical Assistance partnership
DAVAO CITY - The City Government of Mati and the Department of Health (DOH) Davao Center for Health Development (CHD) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Tuesday to implement the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP) Program.
This MOA marks a significant milestone for the City of Mati, as it becomes the first city in the Philippines to implement the program with DOH.
MAIFIP is designed to assist indigent and financially incapacitated Matinians with their hospitalization expenses.
Under this initiative, the local government will cover the costs of medical services that exceed the coverage provided by PhilHealth insurance packages, particularly for indigent and indigenous residents of Mati.
"It covers hospital expenses not covered by PhilHealth for those who are financially incapacitated and unable to pay," said Mati City Health Officer Dr. Ben Hur Catbagan, adding that expenses covered under the MAIFIP include laboratory tests, medications, radiological imaging, diagnostic procedures, blood screening, and more.
The local government has initially allocated P1 million for the MAIFIP program, with plans to expand funding in the coming years.
The City Health Office (CHO) has already identified priority beneficiaries for the program.
"Social workers will identify beneficiaries, focusing on indigent and financially incapacitated individuals," said Dr. Catbagan.
Meanwhile, Dr. Annabelle Yumang, the DOH-Davao Director, praised Mayor Michelle Rabat's administration for its commitment to the health and well-being of Matinians.
"This is the first time we've encountered a city government that has gone to such lengths for the people's health. Not all mayors show this level of care for their citizens' health," she said.