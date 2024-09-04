Mati, DOH ink Medical Assistance partnership

DAVAO CITY - The City Government of Mati and the Department of Health (DOH) Davao Center for Health Development (CHD) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Tuesday to implement the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP) Program.

This MOA marks a significant milestone for the City of Mati, as it becomes the first city in the Philippines to implement the program with DOH.

MAIFIP is designed to assist indigent and financially incapacitated Matinians with their hospitalization expenses.

Under this initiative, the local government will cover the costs of medical services that exceed the coverage provided by PhilHealth insurance packages, particularly for indigent and indigenous residents of Mati.

"It covers hospital expenses not covered by PhilHealth for those who are financially incapacitated and unable to pay," said Mati City Health Officer Dr. Ben Hur Catbagan, adding that expenses covered under the MAIFIP include laboratory tests, medications, radiological imaging, diagnostic procedures, blood screening, and more.