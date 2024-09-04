GERMAN DOWNFALL: Fritz sends Zverev packing; Navarro prevails

NEW YORK (FP) — Taylor Fritz and Emma Navarro reached their first Grand Slam semifinals at the US Open on Tuesday, boosting home hopes of a double American title party this weekend.

The 12th-seeded Fritz won a big-hitting battle against fourth-seeded 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

He will face either American compatriot Frances Tiafoe or Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for a place in Sunday’s final.

Navarro, playing in front of her home New York crowd, also broke through to a maiden Slam semifinal by defeating Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 7-5 after trailing 5-1 in the second set.

Zverev’s defeat means world No. 1 Jannik Sinner is the only top-four player left in the men’s draw following the shock early exits of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

“I have had a few looks at Grand Slam quarter-finals over the years so I felt it was my turn to take a step further,” said the 26-year-old Fritz who cracked 12 aces amongst his 45 winners.

On Tuesday, he saw three set points come and go in the opener before sweeping through the tie-break.

Zverev, bidding to reach a ninth semi-final at the majors, registered the first break of the match in the eighth game of the second set.

The two men exchanged early breaks in the third set until Zverev’s serve let him down in the 10th game. Fritz got into the rallies and converted a fifth set point to go ahead in the tie for the second time.

Zverev saved two break points in the sixth game of the fourth set but once Fritz had won a lung-busting 24-shot rally in the tie-breaker, he had the momentum for victory.

Navarro knocked out defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round and insisted she always believed she could claw her way back from 5-1 down in the second set against the New York-born Badosa.

“When I got to 5-2, I had an inkling that I’d win in two sets,” said Navarro, who had lost in the first round on her only other two appearances at the tournament.

“I was a complete disaster today,” admitted Badosa after committing 35 unforced errors.

If Zheng defeats Sabalenka later Tuesday, it will set up an intriguing semi-final after Navarro blasted the Chinese star following her defeat at the Olympics.

Navarro accused Zheng of being a “cut-throat” and of showing a “lack of respect.”

Tiafoe and Fritz were only five when Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open final, a victory achieved on the cusp of the sport’s domination by the ‘Big Three’ of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic.

That was the last time an American man lifted a Grand Slam singles trophy.

However, with Federer long retired, Nadal injured and Djokovic, as well as modern-day superstar Carlos Alcaraz, knocked out early this year, the final Grand Slam of the season is wide open.