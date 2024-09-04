Fried chicken. Yes, fried chicken! There’s something about fried chicken that makes it one of the world’s most popular and most favorite comfort food. Kids and adults love it. Kids, especially, can eat it every day and not feel “umay” with it.

The Filipino palate’s attraction to fried chicken is so intense that fast-food chains, 24-hour convenience stores and even casual dining restaurants have to include it in their menu because customers will surely look for it. Aside from a good burger and a smashing spaghetti, its Fried Chicken will spell the difference between success and failure.

So, what exactly is the charm of fried chicken?