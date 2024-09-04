French Chamber of Commerce announces inaugural sustainability conference

The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (CCI France-Philippines) has announced its first sustainability conference, called "La Conférence Bleue," set for 10 September, 2024 at the Ascott, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

La Conférence Bleue will bring together leaders, innovators, and advocates committed to promoting sustainable practices and responsible stewardship within businesses and communities.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Globe Telecommunications' Chief Sustainability & Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto, Nestle Philippines' Government and Industry Affairs Executive Donnel Tiedra, and Agence Française de Développement's Directrice de l'agence de Manille aux Philippines Benedicte Gazon.