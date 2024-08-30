Globe sustains top rating for 2nd year

Globe Telecom has maintained its MSCI ESG Rating of “AA” for the second consecutive year, which affirms its active Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) push within the industry.

The MSCI ESG Ratings, which range from AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), assess companies on their exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and their ability to manage those risks effectively.

In a stock exchange report on Friday, the Ayala-backed company cited its consistent “AA” rating as a demonstration of its proactive approach to managing risks and its commitment to sustainable business practices.

“Our ESG rating reflects the collective effort of our entire organizatio n to integrate sustainability principles into our business operations. We are committed to driving positive change within our company and in the communities, we serve,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications officer.

Globe said it continues decarbonizing its operations through science-based net zero targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

18% cleaner air

In 2023, the company reduced its carbon emissions by 18 percent through initiatives such as energy management programs, increased use of renewable energy, and strategic operational changes. Globe’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data for 2023 also underwent third-party verification to ensure transparency.

In addition to its environmental efforts, Globe has prioritized building digital trust through cybersecurity measures like Risk-Based Vulnerability Management and regular audits. Since 2015, the company has invested approximately $101.2 million in cybersecurity, highlighting its focus on protecting customer data and ensuring digital infrastructure integrity.

Globe also places a strong emphasis on employee welfare, offering benefits that go beyond government-mandated requirements.

Programs like the myChoice FlexBen Program allow employees to customize their benefits, while the Longevity Award Program rewards long-tenured staff with company shares. Globe’s commitment to sustainability extends to its workforce, with initiatives such as the G-Evolution Program encouraging employees to adopt electric vehicles.

The company has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work For in the Philippines (2024).

Globe’s Board Risk Oversight and Sustainability Committee oversees the company’s sustainability policies, strategies, and programs. ESG-linked incentives for executives and employees are in place to foster a culture of responsibility and excellence across the organization.