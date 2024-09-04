Divina’s major coup at Stevie Awards 2024

Atty. Nilo Divina’s excellence in law and leadership is further cemented as he won big at this year’s Stevies’ 2024 International Business Awards—one of the most coveted recognitions worldwide.

Among the prestigious honors of Divina, DivinaLaw Managing Partner and University of Sto. Tomas Faculty of Civil Law Dean is the Gold Award for Achievement in Web Writing/Content for his ‘A Dose of Law,’—a regular biweekly column published in DAILY TRIBUNE every Monday and Friday. Divina is the lone recipient of this award.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the award. I am grateful to the DAILY TRIBUNE for the distinct opportunity of writing a biweekly column for it, and especially to my readers, who inspire me to delve deeper into the complexities of legal issues and to present them in a way that is both accessible and meaningful,” he said in a text message.

'A Dose of Law' has published 656 articles since its inception in June 2018, garnering over three million page views and having a Spotify podcast and TikTok series.

Judges praised Divina’s content "for democratizing legal knowledge" by covering various areas of law in his biweekly column started six years ago. Moreover, with this award, his writings proved his profoundness in refining complex legal concepts into accessible language.

“Atty. Divina’s background as a book author played a pivotal role in this success. His experience in writing and publishing books enabled him to craft well-structured, informative content that resonates with both legal professionals and the general public," one judge said.

Another judge said Atty. Divina’s "ability to cover diverse legal topics and leverage platforms like podcasts and TikTok is a testament to his expertise and creative approach."

In addition, DivinaLaw was awarded the Gold Award for Company of the Year (medium-sized) in the legal industry. The law firm is the lone recipient of this prestigious accolade.

It also bagged a Silver Award for its Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year in the Asia, Australia, and New Zealand region for its Dulog Legal initiative—a free legal clinic dedicated to serving marginalized communities.

Furthermore, Divina earned a Silver Award for Thought Leader of the Year, highlighting his leadership in the business, legal, and education sectors.

“I also extend my thanks to Stevie for this acknowledgment, which motivates me to continue writing with purpose and passion,” Divina added.

The 2024 IBA Banquet will be held on 11 October 2024 in Istanbul.

Created in 2002, the Stevie Awards are the world's premier business award established to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. There are nine Stevie Awards programs, among which is the IBA, which is open to all organizations worldwide: large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit.