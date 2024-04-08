Lawyer Nilo Divina gets top Rotary award

DivinaLaw managing partner Nilo T. Divina was recently honored by Rotary International District 3780 with the Rotary Golden Wheel Award for Legal Practice.

He was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the legal profession. The Rotary Golden Wheel Awards is given to outstanding individuals who best embody the Rotary spirit of “Service Above Self” and uphold the guiding principles of the “4 Way Test.”

The RI’s Golden Wheel awardee’s exceptional performance as a lawyer and dedication to community service earned him this prestigious recognition.

Divina has led various community service initiatives such as Dulog Legal, a free legal assistance to underserved Filipinos who have limited access to legal services.

He has also initiated book donations, provided scholarships, and supported various development organizations aimed at creating positive social impact.

The Rotary Club of San Francisco Del Monte nominated Divina for the award. He has long been actively involved in the Club’s high-impact projects, demonstrating a commitment to making a positive impact in the community, being a prime mover for social change.

As managing partner of DivinaLaw, he has brought the firm to greater heights by making it a full-service law firm with more than 100 lawyers in its roster and counting.

In the firm’s 18th year, DivinaLaw is committed to continue advocating and practicing dynamic lawyering, that is, being prompt, proactive, and results-oriented while striving to create positive social impact to communities.