Digitalization seen key to ease doing business

Business and digital leaders on Wednesday strongly advocated maximizing technologies available for the enhancement of the performance and operations of their businesses.

In the 11th Asian Innovation Forum held at Tanuan, Batangas, SB Corp vice president for innovations and advocacy Wally Calderon echoed the need for adapting to modern technologies, such as promoting products in social media, as this will ensure that the marketed product will reach a broader audience.

Talking to MSME owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, Calderon also highlighted the importance of loaning only from accredited and trusted providers, as borrowing money from unreliable groups may be detrimental to one’s business growth.

Likewise. Maya Territory Solutions Manager Renier Bacarra advocated exercising the use of digital payment methods, as this is safer, cheaper, and more convenient.

AIF aims to empower and ramp up MSMEs through fintech.

Budding entrepreneurs converge

In the previous AIF gathering on 29 August in Mandaluyong City, SB Corp opened up opportunities for students interested in starting small businesses in one of the most attended assemblies, drawing more than 600 delegates.

Several students from Rizal Technological University’s Entrepreneurial course were introduced to SB Corp’s loan program for graduating students, which will be launched this month.

Business mentors have also joined the AIF to foster the growth of more MSMEs.