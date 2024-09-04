Businessman dies, wife hurt in Abra shooting

BAGUIO CITY — A businessman was killed on the spot while his wife is now recovering in the hospital after being shot by a riding-in-tandem inside their store at broad daylight in Barangay San Ramon, Manabo, Abra on 3 September.

The victims were identified as Rodel Bermudez and Zoraida Bermudez. Both are residents of Barangay Patoc, Bucay, Abra.

According to the reports, the victims were in their rice store when a black motorcycle stopped in front. The back-rider alighted the vehicle and fired many times at the couple.

After the shooting, the suspects escaped from the scene going to Bucay. Responding policemen rushed the victims to the hospital where the wife underwent medical treatment while the husband was pronounced dead.

The Manabo Police conducted pursuit operation and alerted the Bucay police and other stations.

At the checkpoint in the boundary of Manabo and Bucay, personnel of Bucay Police were able to flag down the motorcycle and a pick-up truck. The police were able to catch the two suspects who were aboard the pick-up truck owned by a member of the Sangguniang Bayan of Manabo.

According to the Manabo official, he was with his child and his cousin and was heading to Bangued to buy parts for his truck when he saw the two along the road. He said the two requested to ride with them as they are going to Bucay.