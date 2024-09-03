Undocumented aliens face raps

Some 15 undocumented foreign nationals were apprehended by law enforcement in Tawi-Tawi last Sunday, 1 September, according to reports from Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents in Mindanao.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco revealed the arrest of eight Chinese and seven Malaysians who entered Philippine territory via speedboats.

The BI chief added that the 15 undocumented aliens were purportedly apprehended by joint elements of the Maritime Industry Authority, the Philippine Navy, and the Philippine Army while conducting maritime patrols along the country’s border.

According to Tansingco, Monday early morning, they received information from the patrolling agencies that those arrested have been transported to Bongao for legal processing.

Based on initial verification with the BI’s centralized database, it was determined that the intercepted foreign individuals are illegal entrants, and no record of their arrival in the country was found.

Tansingco disclosed that they are preparing to file deportation charges against those individuals suspected of engaging in illegal work. Maritime organizations patrol the nation’s borders, which resulted in the arrest. The BI collaborates closely with various agencies to pursue legal action against unauthorized entry of illegal aliens.

Eventually, all 15 arrested will be included on the BI blacklist after they were deported back to their respective countries.