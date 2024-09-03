Tagle joins Pope’s SEA mission

Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is part of the delegation accompanying Pope Francis on his 12-day apostolic journey in Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Pope Francis will begin his journey in Jakarta, Indonesia, followed by visits to Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore.

In an interview with Vatican News, Tagle said Pope Francis had intended to visit Asia and Oceania in early 2020, but Covid-19 “put a stop to everything.”

“I was very surprised that the Holy Father once again took up the project. It is a sign of his paternal closeness to what he calls ‘existential peripheries,’” Tagle said.

Tagle described Pope Francis’ apostolic journey as “an act of humility before the Lord” and “obedience to the mission.”

“Truly, I am younger than the Pope, and these long journeys are heavy even for me. For him, embracing this effort is an act of humility, too,” Tagle said.

“It’s not a show to portray what one is still capable of. As a witness, I call it an act of humility before the Lord who calls us: An act of humility and obedience to the mission,” he added.

The pontiff arrived Tuesday, 3 September, in Indonesia to begin his ambitious four-country Asia-Pacific tour. He will be there until Friday, 6 September.

The Pope will visit Papua New Guinea from 6 to 9 September; Timor-Leste from the 9th to the 11th; and Singapore from the 11th to 13th. The 87-year-old Pope visited the Philippines in 2015.