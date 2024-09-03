Swiss longevity clinic finds new home in Anji, China

“Fuller, longer and healthier life” has always been the motto of the Swiss medi-spa Clinique La Prairie.

It remains enshrined in its philosophy 93 years later, even now with the opening of its expansion in Anji, China, its first full-fledged resort outside Switzerland.

In 1931, Dr. Paul Niehans made significant advancements in cellular therapy, a technology demonstrating remarkable anti-aging capabilities. Shortly after, he founded Clinique La Prairie, which evolved into a leader in medical innovation and became the birthplace of the world-renowned skincare brand La Prairie.