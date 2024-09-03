Swiss longevity clinic finds new home in Anji, China

“Fuller, longer and healthier life” has always been the motto of the Swiss medi-spa Clinique La Prairie.
It remains enshrined in its philosophy 93 years later, even now with the opening of its expansion in Anji, China, its first full-fledged resort outside Switzerland.
In 1931, Dr. Paul Niehans made significant advancements in cellular therapy, a technology demonstrating remarkable anti-aging capabilities. Shortly after, he founded Clinique La Prairie, which evolved into a leader in medical innovation and became the birthplace of the world-renowned skincare brand La Prairie.
The exclusive rejuvenation treatment’s reputation grew, attracting notable figures such as the former Pope Pius XII, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, former French President Charles de Gaulle, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill, Marilyn Monroe and Pablo Picasso.
Clinique La Prairie’s most advanced programs target immunity, anti-aging and detoxification to revitalize a person’s whole being. Signature week-long treatments include reverse aging, brain health and master detox program, as well as a series of beauty programs — all crafted to “entice life to its fullest potential.”
All programs are supervised by medical specialists and begin with a comprehensive medical assessment by a doctor who closely follows a patient’s journey. The approach is based on four pillars: medical, nutrition, well-being and movement. Clinique La Prairie uses the latest diagnostic tools and tests including X-ray, CT Scan or MRI, abdominal ultrasound, ECG, cardio-vascular assessments, body composition tests, specific screenings to check for overexposure to heavy metals, oxidative capacity and DNA testing.
With each program, a dedicated team of nutritionists will advise on a customized meal plan to supplement whatever the body needs. This is accompanied by cutting-edge science and healing practices and highly personalized physical coaching for increased vitality.
Clinique La Prairie Anji is situated at Dragon Palace, approximately 180 km from Shanghai West (a 2.5-hour drive) and 75 km from Hangzhou North (a 1.5-hour drive). Longevity Hubs by Clinique La Prairie are open in Madrid, Bangkok, Doha, Taipei and Dubai. Full-fledged Health Resorts by Clinique La Prairie are set to open in Tri Vananda in Phuket, Thailand, in 2025 and in Amaala, Saudi Arabia, in 2026.
Visit cliniquelaprairie.com. Book at reservation@anji-cliniquelaprairie.com.