Regent Hong Kong no. 1 at 2024 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards

Hot on the heels of being awarded the Best Hong Kong Hotel at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024 in June and making the prestigious Travel + Leisure It List 2024 and Condé Nast Traveler Hot List in May, the reimagined Regent Hong Kong continues to garner global accolades.

In the 2024 edition of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards readers’ survey, Regent Hong Kong has just been named the #1 Hong Kong City Hotel, #2 among the 20 Favorite City Hotels in Asia, and #7 among the 100 Hotels Voted Best in the World.

The 29th annual edition of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, highlighting leaders in travel including top cities, islands, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, airports and more, is considered one of the travel industry’s most trusted rankings and reliable resources and guides for remarkable destinations and exceptional experiences.

As per Regent Hong Kong managing director Michel Chertouh, “On behalf of our incredible team at Regent Hong Kong, I am thrilled to accept this prestigious recognition from the editors and readers of Travel + Leisure. We are honoured to be at the forefront of excellence and innovation in luxury hospitality in Hong Kong, which is a dynamic destination renowned for some of the world’s most celebrated hotels.”