NDRRMC warns of rocket debris near Panay Island, Catanduanes

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) warned on Tuesday debris from China’s Long March 4B rocket was expected to fall in the waters near Panay Island and Catanduanes.

In a memorandum, the NDRRMC apprised the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (DENR-NAMRIA), and Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Councils (RDRRMC) II and V of China’s rocket launch from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan sometime between 9:16 a.m. and 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday, 3 September.

“Parts of this Long March 4B rocket are expected to drop within the identified drop zone, which is approximately 243 NM (nautical miles) from the Philippine Rise and 318 NM from Panay Island, Catanduanes,” the NDRRMC said.

It advised the PCG, BFAR, DILG and DENR-NAMRIA to consider temporary restrictions and to issue a notice to mariners, coastal navigational warnings, and Navarea XI warnings, as applicable, in the identified drop zones.

Similarly, the RDRRMCs concerned were required to continue monitoring and submitting updates on the event.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Space Agency advised the public to inform local authorities if suspected debris is sighted. It cautioned against retrieving or coming into close contact with the materials which may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel.