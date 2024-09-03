More Chinese vessels spotted — Navy

The Philippine Navy has reported 203 Chinese vessels swarming the country’s nine occupied features in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) over the past week, with the largest fleet concentrated at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal.

The figure was recorded from 27 August to 2 September — significantly higher than the 163 Chinese vessels spotted from 20 to 26 August.

Navy spokesperson for the WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said the growing tension at Escoda Shoal could have caused the increase of Chinese vessels in the area.

“This is the highest we have recorded in the vicinity of our nine occupied features in the WPS for this year. While it is not normal, it is within the range of the capability they can project in the South China Sea and WPS,” Trinidad told defense reporters on Tuesday.

“We can attribute the surge to the attention given to Sabina/Escoda Shoal in the last few weeks,” he added.

Of the monitored Chinese vessels, the Philippine Navy spotted 71 of these swarming Escoda Shoal — nine China Coast Guard vessels, nine People’s Liberation Army Navy warships, and 53 Chinese maritime militia vessels.

The Philippine Coast Guard’s 97-meter vessel, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, is currently standing guard against this huge number of Chinese ships at Escoda Shoal.

Fifty-two Chinese vessels were spotted around Pag-asa Island, while 36 were monitored around Iroquois Reef and 26 were seen at Ayungin Shoal. Additionally, 16 Chinese vessels were observed at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) and one each were sighted at Kota Island and near Rizal Reef.