Mongolia welcomes Putin, infuriates Kyiv

Ukraine has reacted with fury to Mongolia’s defiance of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrant to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin who arrived in its capital Tuesday, welcomed by Kremlin ally President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

Kyiv accused Mongolia of “sharing responsibility” for Putin’s “war crimes” after authorities did not detain him at the airport.

Kyiv had urged Mongolia to execute the arrest warrant, while the ICC said last week all its members had an “obligation” to detain those sought by the court.

Mongolia’s government has not commented on the calls to arrest Putin.

But a spokesperson for Khurelsukh took to social media on Sunday to deny reports that the ICC had sent a letter asking it to execute the warrant when he visits.

Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.

It was Putin’s first visit to an ICC member since it issued a warrant for his arrest last year over alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since his troops invaded the country in 2022.

Putin was welcomed by an honor guard as he landed in Ulaanbataar the night before to begin the high-profile trip, seen as a show of defiance against the court, Kyiv, the West and rights groups that have all called for him to be detained.

He then met with Khurelsukh at the imposing Genghis Khan Square, also known as Sukhbaatar Square.

A band blared out martial tunes and the Russian and Mongolian national anthems as the two leaders stood in the square near Mongolian soldiers in traditional garb with some on horseback.

There is little that can be done if Ulaanbaatar does not comply with ICC as Mongolia enjoys close cultural links with Moscow.

It was under Moscow’s sway during the Soviet era.

Since the Soviet collapse in 1991, it has sought to keep friendly relations with both the Kremlin and Beijing.

The country has not condemned Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and has abstained during votes on the conflict at the United Nations.

The Kremlin said last week it was not concerned that Putin would be arrested during the visit.

‘Get Putin out of here’

Genghis Khan square was decked out Tuesday with huge Mongolian and Russian flags for Putin’s first visit to the country in five years.

A day earlier, a small protest had gathered there, with a handful of demonstrators holding a sign demanding “Get war criminal Putin out of here.”

Another protest planned for Tuesday was prevented by tight security from getting anywhere near the Russian leader.

They instead gathered around a block from the Monument for the Politically Repressed, which honors those who suffered under Mongolia’s decades-long Soviet-backed communist regime.

Putin’s visit is being held to mark the 85th anniversary of a decisive victory against Imperial Japan by Mongolian and Soviet forces.