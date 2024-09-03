Holt shines in Ginebra rout of NLEX

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel blew out NLEX in a mighty, 119-91, bounce back win in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was all over but the shouting after three quarters as the Gin Kings were in full control with an insurmountable lead that even ballooned to 33 points early in the payoff period.

Ginebra improved to a 2-2 win-loss record tied with San Miguel Beer after a masterful dismantling of the Road Warriors, who finished the first salvo of the double-round group stage with a 3-2 slate.

Stephen Holt played his best game in a Gin Kings uniform easing off the scoring pressure on Justin Brownlee as he put up a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds.

The Season 48 Rookie of the Year hit 11-of-19 field goals and dished out six assists in a rebound from a five-point outing in an upset loss to Blackwater in the previous match.

“I thought we played with a really good tempo tonight and I thought other guys other than Justin stepped up and played aggressively and looked for their shots,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.

The Gin Kings took the driver’s seat for good after a 6-7 deficit – NLEX’s only taste of the lead – and cruised to the convincing victory by outscoring the Road Warriors in all frames.

Ginebra marked its biggest separation, 100-67, with 10:43 left after an uncompleted three-point play by Scottie Thompson.

The Road Warriors made a couple of runs to trim their deficit to 19 but the Gin Kings easily repelled the uprising with timely baskets.

Maverick Ahanmisi had 20 points, Thompson and rookie RJ Abarrientos added 19 each while Brownlee had 13 markers, seven boards and nine assists.

Japeth Aguilar added 13 for Ginebra, which forced NLEX to commit 17 errors that it converted to 20 turnover points.

The Road Warriors were held below 100 points for the first time in the conference.

Robert Bolick scored 19 points, Myke Henry had 16 points in 7-of-16 shooting while Rob Herndon got 15 for NLEX.

Box scores:

GINEBRA (119) --- Holt 26, Ahanmisi 20, Thompson 19, Abarrientos 19, Brownlee 13, Aguilar 13, Pinto 3, Tenorio 3, Go 3, Mariano 0, Cu 0, Garcia 0

NLEX (91) --- Bolick 19, Henry 16, Herndon 15, Fahardo 14, Nermal 10, Nieto 8, Valdez 4, Rodger 3, Marcelo 2, Miranda 0, Policarpio 0, Amer 0

Quarters: 36-23, 63-43, 92-64, 119-91