Guo seeks dismissal of quo warranto petition

The camp of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has asked the Manila Regional Trial Court to dismiss the quo warranto petition filed against her, according to Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra.

A quo warranto petition challenges an individual’s right to hold public office. Guevarra noted the court is reviewing Guo’s motion.

If denied, Guo will be required to formally respond, and a hearing will be scheduled to resolve the petition.

Guevarra had previously stated that the Ombudsman’s dismissal would not make the quo warranto petition moot. If upheld, the petition could bar Guo from holding future government positions.

The Office of the Solicitor General argued that Guo is a Chinese national named Guo Hua Ping and is not eligible to hold public office.