DepEd processes salary differentials

The Department of Education (DepEd) has started processing salary increase differentials for public school teachers and non-teaching personnel for fiscal year 2024, according to Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

Angara said the DepEd received approval from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to proceed with distributing approximately P26.9 billion in salary differentials for eligible employees.

“As previously stated, both the President and the DBM have confirmed that funds will be released. In fact, they have instructed DepEd to use any available funds to advance the payment of this P26.9 billion salary differential for fiscal year 2024, covering DepEd’s plantilla positions,” Angara explained during the House committee’s deliberation on DepEd’s proposed 2025 budget.

Undersecretary for Finance Annalyn Sevilla confirmed that public school teachers and non-teaching staff can expect to receive their salary differentials for the period of January to August 2024 starting in September 2024.

“The September payroll is authorized to include these payments,” Sevilla said.

Sevilla also noted that as of 31 August, DepEd Regions 1 (Ilocos Region), 3 (Central Luzon), and MIMAROPA have successfully secured the release of their Notice of Official Salary Adjustment (NOSA) and are already processing the payment of salary differentials to their employees.

“Upon receiving the NOSA, the allotments — coordinated with the DBM — allow us to use our savings temporarily, with DBM committing to replenish these funds,” Sevilla explained.