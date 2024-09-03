CHR: PNP raid violated sect rights

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said on Tuesday there were civil rights violations committed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) during its ongoing raid on the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City to serve an arrest warrant on fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

At the commission’s budget hearing on Tuesday before the House Committee on Appropriations, CHR chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc said they sent out at least three investigators from their regional office to look into the incidents concerning the KoJC on 1 September.

He said the preliminary findings indicated a breach of the civil and political rights of KoJC members by the PNP in their effort to arrest Quiboloy who faces charges of child and sexual abuse as well as human trafficking.

“I agree with you that there are several rights that may be involved here. One of which is, as you mentioned, the religious freedom of the KoJC members,” Palpal-latoc told Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta

“And there may be other civil liberties that may be affected,” he added.

Marcoleta said the CHR should have employed its investigators before the raid so that possible human rights violations could have been prevented.

“Considering that it is a religious denomination, I would surmise that worship services were interrupted. Some activities connected with their religious beliefs may have been interrupted. And these are serious violations of their political [and] civil rights,” Marcoleta said.

Palpal-latoc responded that although CHR investigators had input from state actors, they lacked authority over the police to halt search operations. The PNP is continuing its extensive manhunt for Quiboloy, despite many failed attempts.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said the police have “valuable information” on Quiboloy’s location and are closing in on him.

Palpal-latoc noted that the CHR is actively investigating and monitoring events to prevent further violations, but Marcoleta criticized this as insufficient and urged the CHR to act to protect human rights.

The investigation will assess damage and rights violations.

Marcoleta also requested a report from the CHR for congressional review.

Palpal-latoc said that recommendations have been made, but the investigation must be completed first.

Around 50 percent of the 30-hectare KoJC compound has been inspected by the PNP.