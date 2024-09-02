The light that shines within

Salcedo Auctions shines a light on the country’s ecclesiastical heritage at its forthcoming The Well-Appointed Life auction.
The ecclesiastical objects lined up for Salcedo Auctions’ marquee event, The Well-Appointed Life live and online sale, strongly resonate with the theme “Light That Shines Within.” Each piece is part of the rich narrative of our heritage, crafted in the changing styles that echoed the trends of the times.
As seen in the highlights of the ecclesiastical section, our ancestors expressed their devotion in different materials, from ivory, wood and metal to oil painted on wood. Having been completed in different times and parts of the country, the items are also visual documentations of their varied aesthetics.
One of the oldest artifacts up for bidding is a santo from Laguna -- a late 18th to early 19th century processional figure of the patron saint of builders, San Vicente de Ferrer, its expressive face and hands delicately carved in ivory with a painted hardwood body and base, silver hall and signature wings crafted in tin.
Three statues in ivory reveal the different facial characters of the Marian figure: The Inmaculada Concepcion from early 19th century Bulacan and the Nuestra Señora del Rosario looking more Western as compared to the oriental face of the Nuestra Señora de la Purisima Concepcion figure from 19th century Manila.
The two Santo Niños from the catalog also feature the different treatments and approach that give the objects their distinctive vibe. One is more flamboyant, made from ivory from 18th-century Paoay, Ilocos Sur, depicting the Baby Jesus with a beatific smile. The 14-karat gold skullcap, loin cover and bracelets were added later on, along with the velvet-lined cushion surrounded by elaborate ornaments made of gold-plated brass and miniature mirrors. Another one from early 19th century Iloilo is carved in wood, a de tallado Santo Nino, which is a book piece, incidentally. It is a more dramatic yet humble depiction with the expressive eyes gazing skyward, lips partly open and one hand appearing to reach for the heavens.
There are rare examples of fabulous metalwork, such as early 19th century silver processional cross carried by sacristans at the start of a Mass. It displays a blend of influences with large cuts of silver sheets wrapped around the wooden frame, the hand-hammered embossed flowers and foliage following indigenous patterns.
As seen in the three wooden religious furniture in the catalog, the craftsmanship and style of the country’s different provinces have their own unique characteristics. The Bishop’s Chair (ca 1880s) from Bohol, for example, bears the distinctive hand-carving style of the province. Compared to antique furniture from Manila, Pampanga or Bulacan, it appears more rustic due to the fact that Bohol’s carvers used the most rudimentary tools.
Some of the most prized antique furniture are the altar tables, with three from The Well-Appointed Life catalog exemplifying the different types that emerged from the 19th century. From late 19th century Bulacan, there is the “kilo” altar table made from narra, decorated with kamagong inlays, which contrast with the reddish tone of the wood. It has an obvious Chinese influence in terms of style, but the wood and the streamlined design distinguish it from two earlier pieces from Pampanga that are also up for bidding.
The oversized “kilo” table from the third quarter of 19th century Pampanga suggests it might have been used to accommodate priest vestments or paraphernalia in the vestry room of a church, or it may have been part of a large altar in an important household. It is an exceptional find, made of balayong wood except for the drawer walls and floors which are made of narra.
Crafted around the same time (also in Pampanga) is a rare example of a “Dinemonyo” or Foo lion mask table that first appeared in the Philippines between the 17th and 18th centuries, a period time when different styles were combined as was the trend then. It is also made of rare balayong wood - a hard wood that can be carved by only the best artisans. It features the masterly carved lion masks, and the talons and claws on the legs that are borrowed from Ming Dynasty furniture.
The last of the highlights from this dazzling section is a remarkably preserved icon depicting St. Joseph cuddling his foster son, the Child Jesus. St. Joseph is garbed in heavy clothing in contrast with that of the Child Jesus’ attire, which is similar to the “barong mahaba” popular around the time when the painting was created. Inscribed at the back are the words “Fue Relocado en el año del 1826,” which translates to: “It was relocated in the year 1826,” possibly a documentation of the time when the painting was sent to a bigger church for display or safekeeping.
There's more to see and appreciate from this auction's dazzling room list filled with art, antique furniture, ecclesiastical artifacts and ethnographic objects.
