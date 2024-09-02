The light that shines within

As seen in the three wooden religious furniture in the catalog, the craftsmanship and style of the country’s different provinces have their own unique characteristics. The Bishop’s Chair (ca 1880s) from Bohol, for example, bears the distinctive hand-carving style of the province. Compared to antique furniture from Manila, Pampanga or Bulacan, it appears more rustic due to the fact that Bohol’s carvers used the most rudimentary tools.

Some of the most prized antique furniture are the altar tables, with three from The Well-Appointed Life catalog exemplifying the different types that emerged from the 19th century. From late 19th century Bulacan, there is the “kilo” altar table made from narra, decorated with kamagong inlays, which contrast with the reddish tone of the wood. It has an obvious Chinese influence in terms of style, but the wood and the streamlined design distinguish it from two earlier pieces from Pampanga that are also up for bidding.

The oversized “kilo” table from the third quarter of 19th century Pampanga suggests it might have been used to accommodate priest vestments or paraphernalia in the vestry room of a church, or it may have been part of a large altar in an important household. It is an exceptional find, made of balayong wood except for the drawer walls and floors which are made of narra.