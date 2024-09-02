SWP bans Sarno’s ‘coach’

The “coach” who made a surprise appearance and called the shots for Vanessa Sarno during the Paris Olympics had been banned indefinitely.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella said they have formally cut their ties with Richard “Pep” Agosto after he coached Sarno without authority during the Summer Games last August.

Puentevella said Agosto had no business coaching Sarno.

In fact, he was serving a three-month suspension after assaulting a young athlete in John Dexter Tabique during the National Weightlifting Competition in Cebu City last June.

But during the Olympics, the mentor made a surprise appearance after Sarno and fellow lifter John Ceniza reached out to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino to fly him to the French capital so that he could coach her.

The incident infuriated Puentevella, saying that according to Section 13 of the Republic Act 6847, only the National Sports Association (NSA) which has the power to select and train members of the national team in international events — not the athlete or even the POC.

“We suspended him three months ago. The ban happened last August,” Puentevella told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Now, the SWP is banning him indefinitely.”

Puentevella, a seasoned sports official who already served as Philippine Sports commissioner and POC chairman, told the Senate Committee on Sports last week that he felt slighted by the presence of Agosto in Paris.

“Not even a text was sent about the coach. They could have called me about this,” he said.

“Why did you intervene? You didn’t consult us about the coach since he was already suspended. I have been the president of weightlifting for the past 22 years and this never happened.”

POC secretary general Wharton Chan said they were merely acting on the request of Sarno and Ceniza.

“Before going to the training camp, we had several briefings. We explained the limitations of the accreditation,” Chan said.

“The athletes had a series of problems with their coaches. They said they didn’t like their coaches. We received a letter from the Olympians.”

The NSA has their own autonomy and their request was granted but we have to ensure all the athletes as they are complaining as such.”