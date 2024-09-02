Solon wants P.E. boosted in curriculum

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez on Monday urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to strengthen Physical Education in the basic education curriculum.

“But I just have two points that I like to manifest. First, we have to increase, we have to restore the subject of physical education, it should not be part of art and culture,” Rodriguez said during the DepEd budget briefing in Congress.

“They are different. This is whole body and mind of our learners. So that we can have Carlos Yulos in our elementary schools and high schools. We wish that there will be a separate subject every week for physical education,” the lawmaker added.

Rodriguez also urged the Education department to allocate budget for the boy scouts and girl scouts.

“Secondly, I will move it to proper time to have a budget so the boy scouting could have been restored. We are all boy scouts, that’s why we are all prepared. Now, there are no boy scouts and girl scouts because there is no funding,” he said.

According to him, the late senator and education secretary Raul Roco slashed and removed the budget for subsidy of boy scouting and girl scouting.

“We have to restore. There must be, all of us, we are into scouting — girls and boys. And this two, Mr. [Education] Secretary [Sonny Angara], please take a look at this, a subject in physical education, let’s have them, grassroots physical education and sports, and let us put a budget that we will subsidize boy scout and girl scouting in our country,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he is fully supporting the budget of the DepEd and its attached agencies.

“With that, Madam Chair, I wish again to give my total support for the budget of the Department of Education and its attached agencies, so, moved, Madam Chair,” Rodriguez said referring to Rep. Maricar Zamora, the chair of the House committee on appropriations.

In response, Rep. Zamora said: “Thank you for the manifestation, Representative Rodriguez, we will deal at that motion at the proper time.”