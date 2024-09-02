Senator Go hails barangay leaders at Liga National Conference

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go highlighted the essential role of barangay leaders in strengthening local governance at the Liga ng mga Barangay National Congress, held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on 31 August.

“Ang pwede ko lang pong maialay sa inyo ay ang aking pagseserbisyo. Hindi n’yo po ako maririnig na mangangako sa inyo na kaya kong gawin ito. Gagawin ko lang po ang aking trabaho sa abot ng aking makakaya, dahil yan ang aking bisyo — ang magserbisyo,” Go stated.

The event, led by Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) President Maria Katrina Jessica Dy from Isabela, gathered barangay officials from various local government units, including Antique, Cebu Province, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Bacolod City, Cagayan, Quirino, Batanes, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Zamboanga del Sur.

During his remarks, Go discussed his legislative initiatives to support barangay officials, particularly Senate Bill No. 197, which aims to establish a Magna Carta for Barangays. The proposed legislation seeks to recognize barangay officials as regular government employees, granting them the same benefits and protections, including salaries, allowances, and other emoluments.

Additionally, Go mentioned Senate Bill No. 2802, filed on 27 August, which proposes a fixed six-year term for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to ensure more stable and sustained leadership at the grassroots level.