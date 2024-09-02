Phl eyes pact

The Philippine government has expressed optimism it could close a final peace agreement with the Communist Party of the Philippines-National People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDF) under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. made this remark when he faced the Malacañang Press Corps in a press briefing on Monday.

“Very, very optimistic. Yes, within the term of the President — or even before the term ends,” Galvez said when asked about the chance of forging a peace deal with the CPP-NPA-NDF.

In November of last year, Special Assistant to the President Secretary Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr., representing the government, signed a joint communiqué with Luis Jalandoni, a member of the National Executive Council of the NDFP, representing the communist group.

They have agreed to a principled and peaceful resolution to the armed conflict and to end the communist armed struggle in the country.

They also agreed to recognize the need for the Philippines to unite in the face of serious socioeconomic, environmental and foreign security challenges.

NDFP, as the political wing of the CPP-NPA, likewise agreed to engage in dialogues with the government so they could come up with a peace and transformation framework “that focuses on further addressing the socio-economic and political drivers of the armed conflict and finally ending the more than five-decades-old communist insurgency.”

Galvez and retired General Emmanuel Bautista represented the GRP, while Julieta de Lima, Interim Chairperson of the NDFP negotiating panel and Coni K. Ledesma, a member of the NDFP negotiating panel, witnessed the formal signing of the joint communiqué.

Galvez noted that exploratory talks between the government and the communist party are ongoing, with the aim of reaching a final peace agreement.