Marcos touts 'Bluebird' contribution to disaster response ops

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday touted the significant services of the 250th Presidential Airlift Wing (Bluebirds) and its contributions to the country’s humanitarian disaster response operations.

Marcos expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering service of the Bluebirds, highlighting their crucial role not only in catering to the transit of the First Family but also during times of disaster.

“You enable me and the Cabinet members to fly around our country in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions,” Marcos said during the Bluebirds’s 56th Founding Anniversary.

“This, you are doing despite the danger in the air and the disaster that we might meet on land. Through your service, we have been able to assess the surroundings, be with our people, and help our fellow men and women in the fastest and safest way possible,” he added.

Marcos acknowledged the uniformed men and women of the 250th PAW “for protecting national security but the hope of every Filipino in the Bagong Pilipinas.”

He lauded the Bluebirds' pilots, crew, maintenance personnel, and staff for their consistent professionalism and commitment to their duties, citing their perseverance and cultivation of a culture “rooted in safety and excellence.”

Meanwhile, Marcos assured the 250th PAW of his administration’s effort to prioritize the health and wellness of its personnel.

“Rest assured that this Administration is resolute to see that your health, well-being, and wellness are taken care of so that you continue to carry out your duties efficiently,” he said.

The 250th PAW has already completed 445 flights since the beginning of the Marcos administration.

