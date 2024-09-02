Phl reaches out to China over recent Escoda incidents — Manalo

The Philippines has already reached out to the Chinese government over the latest China Coast Guard’s dangerous maneuvers against the Philippine Coast Guard’s 97-meter BRP Teresa Magbanua vessel in the Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said Monday.

“We have made the necessary approaches to China in terms of contacting them through various means to express our complaint and displeasure at what happened,” Manalo told reporters in an ambush interview at Malacañan Palace.

Manalo noted the Philippines has also raised serious concerns as CCG’s actions may escalate the situation in that part of the West Philippine Sea.

“Our concern about raising tensions over what was basically just innocent movement by Philippines vessel,” he said.

He also lamented China’s accusations against the Philippines' supposed illegal entry to what it claims a Chinese territory.

“Well, they have accused us, as usual, of doing this and that, but obviously it was just their doing this... We were just moving, and we were surprised by this incident,” Manalo said.

Asked if the Philippines is keen on filing another arbitration case, Manalo responded.

“We're contemplating, at the moment, possible approaches to this issue. And I think that in the coming days or weeks, we'll probably have a better picture of where we're headed for this. But certainly, it doesn't help the situation.”

Last Saturday, a CCG vessel deliberately rammed the BRP Teresa Magbanua three times while anchored at Escoda Shoal.

The CCG’s actions caused damage to the PCG vessel.

Apart from the presence of CCG vessels, the PCG also reported the swarming of other Chinese vessels, including the People’s Liberation Army Navy tugboats and Chinese maritime militia ships, around the Escoda Shoal.

The Philippines maintained that Escoda shoal lies 75 nautical miles from the coast of mainland Palawan and is considered within the country’s 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone.