Marcos commits to peace agreements, hails MNLF

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has committed to enforcing all government-signed peace agreements with various rebel groups nationwide.

“Rest assured that you can depend on this administration to implement all signed peace agreements for the security, [the] inclusive progress and stability not only in Mindanao but throughout [our] country,” Marcos made this commitment during the opening ceremony of the National Peace Consciousness Month (NPCM) at Malacañang Palace on Monday.

The President touted the government’s ongoing peace process with former revolutionary organizations in the country, including the Moro Islamic Liberation Front as well as the Cordillera Bodong Administration-Cordillera People’s Liberation Army, and the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade-Tabara Paduano Group, also known as KAPATIRAN, saying these are “now in the advanced stages of implementation.”

MNLF peace agreement

Marcos also graced Monday’s event, marking the 28th anniversary of the government’s 1996 Final Peace Agreement with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

The 1996 Final Peace Agreement serves as the main policy framework for the government to implement the 1976 Tripoli Agreement.

Marcos said his administration is adamant about enforcing the Transformation Program, to uplift the socio-economic conditions of MNLF combatants, including their families and communities.

“In the spirit of convergence, I urge you to continue working with all stakeholders in the region towards accountable, transparent and people-centered governance in the region,” the President said.

“We are likewise encouraging you to engage in a continuing open and constructive exchange and dialogue with government and its instrumentalities to discuss the experiences and challenges of our people in Mindanao so that we can provide responsive policies to serve you,” he added.

Marcos acknowledged the MNLF’s contributions to the government’s anti-terrorism efforts, especially in the provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, where insurgency has been a major concern for the government.