Digital IDs pushed after ACI deal ends

In light of the recent cancellation of the AllCard Incorporated (ACI) contract by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, lawyer Nick Conti of the CLICK Partylist and CEO of Capstone-Intel Corp. has called for an urgent shift towards digital IDs as a modern alternative to physical identification cards.

He emphasized that successful digital ID systems in countries like Estonia, India and Singapore could serve as models for the Philippines.

Conti stressed the advantages of adopting a digital-first approach for citizen identification and verification.

“With the ACI contract now canceled, we have a pivotal chance to reassess our approach to identity verification in the Philippines,” Conti remarked. “Digital IDs provide a secure, efficient, and cost-effective solution that can streamline government services and significantly enhance the user experience for our citizens,” he added.

Drawing from his experience as a former Commissioner of the Presidential Anti-Graft Commission and the Presidential Commission on Good Government, Conti highlighted the success of Estonia's e-Residency program, which allows global citizens to access various e-services through a secure digital ID. He also pointed to India’s Aadhaar system, which has become a cornerstone of digital identification for over a billion people.

“Estonia’s digital ID system enables citizens to access government services, sign documents and even vote online securely,” Conti noted. “Similarly, India’s Aadhaar system has transformed interactions with public and private services, reducing fraud and increasing efficiency. This is the future we need to pursue in the Philippines.”

Conti also cited Singapore’s SingPass, a digital identity platform that integrates over 200 government and private sector services, allowing users to securely access these services online without a physical card.

“By learning from these examples, we can avoid the pitfalls of relying on physical cards and focus on a digital-first approach that is more secure and adaptable to our evolving digital landscape,” he explained.

He emphasized that transitioning to digital IDs would not only fill the gap left by the ACI contract's cancellation but also position the Philippines as a leader in digital transformation within Southeast Asia.

“Now is the time for action. We must modernize our identity systems to be more resilient, secure and inclusive. Digital IDs are not merely a temporary fix but a strategic move towards national development,” Conti concluded.

The CLICK Partylist remains committed to advocating for technological innovation and legislation that supports a modern, connected Philippines.