DHSUD records 100% resolution rate in handling complaints

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has garnered 100 percent resolution rate in handling complaints from January to July this year.

In a report from the Office of the President's 8888 Citizens' Complaint Center, the DHSUD recorded 100 percent resolution rate and 98.15 percent rate to the 72-hour compliance period.

The DHSUD received a total of 433 concerns from 1 January to 31 July 2024 and was able to resolve all within the 72-hour period except for eight cases.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar welcomed the excellent rating as an "inspiration" for staff members to work harder.

"This shall serve as an inspiration for all of us to strive better to achieve 100 percent compliance rate," Secretary Acuzar said.

"Pagbutihin pa natin ang pagbibigay ng paspasan at dekalidad na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan. Yan ang serbisyong tatak Bagong Pilipinas," he added.

The 8888-CCC complaints are being handled by the Strategic Communications and Public Affairs Service (SCPAS), led by Director Mario Mallari under the supervision of Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III, in collaboration with the PASPAS Serbisyo Aksyon Officers down to the Regional Offices, under the supervision of the DHSUD-Committee on Anti-Red Tape, chaired by Undersecretary Randy Escolango.