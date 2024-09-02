Botswana’s president launches party manifesto

johannesburg, South Africa (AFP) — The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) launched its manifesto in the southern African nation which goes to the polls in a general election later this year.

Widely expected to be in October, voters will cast ballots for president and local authorities in the polls in which current 63-year-old President Mokgweetsi Masisi can stand for another term.

The presidential contest will see Masisi face off against the opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change’s leader Duma Boko, 54, and Dumelang Saleshando of the small Botswana Congress Party.

Speaking at the Royal Aria stadium in the country’s capital Gaborone, Masisi called the party’s manifesto “a blueprint for a future in which every (Botswanan) can thrive.”

“I offer a promise... by voting for the BDP you are selecting a vision of hope,” the political veteran said.

In April 2018 Masisi became leader under the BDP’s carefully choreographed succession process in which then-president Ian Khama would step down 18 months before the next elections.

His ruling BDP on Saturday re-elected Masisi as their candidate during a party conference.

“We promise you an economy that works for everyone, fair wages, rule of law where all enjoy the dignity of their humanity in a secure home and country” the BDP said in its manifesto.

Among other key issues, the party plans to focus on creating more jobs, strengthening financial systems and democracy.

At Sunday’s rally Masisi sported his party colors, addressing a sea of red-geared supporters decked out in a red shirt, blazer and sunglasses with a black hat and pants.

“Our brightest years are yet to come,” Masisi told the crowd.