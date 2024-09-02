200 Region 1 cops could be deployed to Davao

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M. FLORENDO, San Fernando, La Union – Police Regional Office 1 (PRO 1) has announced the deployment of standby police forces to support the ongoing search for Apollo Quiboloy at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City, which is under PRO 11.

This was confirmed through a press statement issued by PBGEN Lou F. Evangelista, PRO 1 Regional Director.

Over 200 troops from PRO 1 are on standby, ready for possible deployment to reinforce the search operation. This move aims to ensure the safety and security of the community and the law enforcement officers involved. Additionally, the augmentation is intended to relieve the police officers currently on the ground, who have been maintaining maximum tolerance despite encountering aggressive supporters within the compound.

"The well-being of our dedicated officers remains a top priority as they tirelessly work to maintain peace and order during the operation," PBGEN Evangelista said in a statement.

PRO 1 also urged the public to stay vigilant and cooperative and advised netizens against the spread of unverified information that could compromise the integrity of the ongoing efforts to serve an arrest warrant against Quiboloy.