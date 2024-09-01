‘Pacman’ joins calls for Quiboloy surrender

General Santos City — Former Senator Manny Pacquiao has challenged embattled religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) to surrender and face all the charges against him.

In a statement, the former senator disclosed that it is high time for Quiboloy to surface since a lot of his members are now being dragged to the issue and if he is truly a man of God.

To recall, Pacquiao’s beef against Quiboloy started as early as 2022 during the latter’s presidential bid but eventually lost to Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Quiboloy filed a P100-million cyber libel complaint against the boxer for refusing to attend the presidential debate sponsored by SMNI, a media network owned by Quiboloy.

The cyber libel case, however, was junked by the Davao City Prosecutors Office.

Pacquiao said in 2022 that he will not be attending the presidential debate by SMNI because of the issues hurled against the televangelist

Previously, at least 2,000 members of the Philippine National Police headed by Police Regional Office XI Director General Nicoles Torre III stormed the KoJC compound in Davao City some eight days ago to serve the warrant of arrest against Quiboloy.