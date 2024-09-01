You come to Sri Lanka in pursuit of animal encounters.
It’s a walking safari everywhere; it’s so easy to miss a lot if you keep your camera holstered.
Small squirrels importuning tourists for food are not hard to come by; a peacock on speed, a langur unobtrusively watching you recede into the distance.
Black-faced langurs are old-world primates endemic to Sri Lanka.
An elusive elephant by the road can cause quite a stir in transit, especially if you come from a country where animals are running out of places to live.
In Sri Lanka, you don’t get to see a leopard, in the wild, every day. And finally meeting the sensational big cat, in Yala, can strike as deeply felt.
You’re made special by it.
Sri Lankan roads are wildlife corridors, where animals can traverse safely.