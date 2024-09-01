Tension mounts at Parañaque village

Concerns are growing that Multinational Village in Parañaque, once a symbol of diversity and unity, could become a hub for illicit activities.

Current homeowners association officials have reported that property sales to Chinese nationals during former administration of Arnel Gacutan have heightened residents' fears of illegal operations.

Tensions and fears of potential violence have surged, linked to controversial land sales involving a former association official.

This situation has heightened concerns that the village, once a peaceful enclave, is at risk of becoming a front for illegal activities.

Phil Ephraim Elgo, legal counsel for Multinational Village Homeowners' Association Incorporated (MVHAI), expressed grave concerns that violence could erupt at any moment.

This fear stems from the possibility of the ousted president Gacutan, and his followers forcibly re-entering the village property despite an ongoing case against him with the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC).

In a decisive ruling dated 28 April 2021, the HSAC declared Gacutan and the 2019 board of directors of MVHAI perpetually disqualified from holding office.

The recent village elections, conducted without incident, resulted in businessman Julio Templonuevo being unanimously elected as the association's new president.

Elgo confirmed that Templonuevo’s leadership has been officially recognized by both the courts and relevant authorities, despite Arnel Gacutan's reported appeal to the Court of Appeals.

According to concerned homeowners, during Gacutan's tenure as president, numerous businesses and establishments owned by mainland Chinese nationals began appearing across the village.

Despite persistent complaints from residents regarding peace and order, Gacutan allegedly ignored their concerns, instead allowing even more mainland Chinese to settle in the area.

This influx has increased tensions and suspicions among the village's long-time residents.

The situation reached a critical point when the Bureau of Immigration, accompanied by a television crew, conducted several raids in the village, resulting in the arrest of at least 300 undocumented Chinese citizens.

These events have fueled widespread rumors within the community that the MVHAI, under Gacutan’s leadership, had become a covert hub for Chinese nationals seeking to dominate the area.

As tensions continue to rise, the community is calling on authorities to take decisive action to ensure the safety and integrity of Multinational Village.