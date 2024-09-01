TD ‘Enteng’ strengthens over Northern Samar waters

Tropical depression “Enteng” is monitored slightly intensify over the waters of northeast of Northern Samar, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday afternoon.

Based on its monitoring at 5:00 p.m., Enteng’s center was estimated at 100 kilometers (km) northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 115 km east-southeast of Virac, Catanduanes, and has recorded maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and a central pressure of 1000 hectoPascals (hPa).

As of writing, ‘Enteng’ moves northwestward at a 15 km/h pace and is projected to be a topical storm and make landfall in the vicinity of Catanduanes or Albay in the next 12 hours or Monday morning.

The public is warned of strong winds possibly extending outwards up to 200 km from the center.

Some Luzon, Visayas areas under Signal 1

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) No. 1 is now raised in Luzon particularly in the southeastern portion of Cagayan (Baggao, Peñablanca), the eastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, Divilacan, San Agustin, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Mariano, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City), the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan, Maddela), the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler), Polillo Islands, the southern portion of mainland Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco, Lopez, Calauag, Catanauan, Gumaca, Macalelon, General Luna, Quezon, Alabat, Perez), Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands.

Likewise, Signal No. 1 is up in Visayas areas, namely, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and the northeastern portion of Leyte (Babatngon, San Miguel, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, and Barugo).

Residents of these areas are warned of strong winds which might cause minimal to minor threats to life and property.

‘Enteng’ is forecast to be a tropical storm until early Wednesday and may also be a typhoon by Thursday or Friday, said PAGASA.